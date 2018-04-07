Patrick Reed leads the 2018 Masters at the halfway stage, but what do we know about the American, other than the fact he's one competitive individual (see Ryder Cup highlights reel)?

Patrick Reed Lowdown On The Masters Leader

As we reach the halfway stage of the US Masters, one names sits atop the leaderboard – America’s Patrick Reed, at nine-under-par.

It’s a name many armchair golf fans will know well after his Ryder Cup antics at the 2016 contest, where the colourful Texan went head-to-head with Rory McIlroy in a memorable match high on emotion.

However, it’s no surprise Reed – who attended Augusta University- sits top of the pile after 36 holes, even if he has missed two cuts from his four Augusta appearances to date, with a best place finish of T22 in 2015.

Last year he missed the cut after posting scores of 76 and 77. In fact, in his 12 previous rounds at Augusta National, prior to yesterday’s 69, he had failed to break 70. That said, he arrived in Georgia in good form.

The 27-year-old, who tuned pro in 2011, has five PGA Tour victories to his name, the most recent of those coming at The Barclays in 2016. He also boasts a World Golf Championship victory – that win coming at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2014.

Last month, the world number 24 had a putt to win on the final hole at the Valspar Championship in Florida, but he saw his first effort roll back to where it started, which gifted Paul Casey the title.

However, he backed up that tie for second spot with another top 10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before heading to the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, where he won a tight match against Jordan Spieth, eventually exiting in the latter stages.

Indeed, it’s the matchplay environment that brings out the best in the fiery American. Playing in two editions of the Ryder Cup, Reed is unbeaten in the singles, his last scalp the one of Rory McIlroy at Hazeltine.