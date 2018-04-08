The Masters leader won't be wearing his usual Sunday red attire in the final round
Patrick Reed NOT Allowed To Wear Sunday Red
Masters leader Patrick Reed is known for a few things and one of those is his Sunday red outfit that he wears during the final round of tournaments.
The Texan clearly pays homage to Tiger Woods with his 4th round clothing, featuring a black hat, red shirt and black trousers.
And when we saw that Tiger Woods had faded away at Augusta and Reed was in command, we were excited to at least see a player wearing Sunday red in the final round of The Masters.
However, it doesn’t look like Reed will be wearing his usual final day outfit.
Despite wearing a red shirt and black trousers in all five of his PGA Tour victories, the 27-year-old will not be allowed to wear his usual number today because of his sponsors Nike.
“All the players will either be in dark blue or grey, grey-ish black today and yesterday and then all of us will be in the same colour tomorrow and Saturday and Sunday,” Reed told Golf Channel on Friday.
So instead of wearing Tiger Woods red on Sunday, the American will apparently be wearing pink alongside all of his fellow Nike staffers.
Apart from Tiger Woods of course, who certainly wasn’t going to be wearing pink today – he’s in his classic Sunday Red, unlike Reed.
Interestingly, Reed is paired with fellow Nike ambassador Rory McIlroy in the final group, let’s hope their outfits don’t clash.
Reed and McIlroy go off in the final pairing at 7.40pm – check out all of the tee times here.
McIlroy goes for his fifth major title today and has the chance to complete the career grand slam.
Reed is going for his first ever major title.
Keep up with the Golf Monthly website for all the latest Masters news.