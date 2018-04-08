Peter Alliss reaches new Masters Milestone as BBC's 'Voice of Golf' celebrates 50 years commentating at Augusta

He may divide opinion when it comes to his style of commentary and often-controversial comments, but watching the Masters on the BBC will not be the same when he decides to walk away. Whatever your opinion, to reach 50 years commentating at Augusta is one very special achievement; it’s an extraordinary milestone. We won’t hear of his like again.

As a player, Alliss struggled at Augusta. He shot 76-84 on his debut in 1966 and 12 months later an 80 followed by a 77 – missing the cut on both occasions. By the time he was 38 he’d decided enough was enough and called it a day.

And so began a career in the commentary booth. From 1968, he has attended every Masters and he became the BBC’s lead commentator in 1978. Along the way there have been some controversial moments, probably too many to revisit.

Just last year, as Sergio Garcia celebrated winning the Masters and with his then fiancé in shot, Alliss could be heard saying she had “the shortest skirt on the campus,” which led to the BBC releasing a short statement outlining he wasn’t aware at the time his microphone was live, describing the comment as “lighthearted”.