Punter Needs McIlroy Masters Win For £108k Off £10 Bet

Coral tweeted this image of a crazy bet that could come in this weekend if Rory McIlroy wins The Masters
Punter Needs McIlroy Masters Win For £108k Off £5 Bet
One lucky golf bettor could be about to land a crazy treble if Rory McIlroy wins The Masters on Sunday.
Coral tweeted an image of the bet along with the caption “This golf punter is waiting on Rory McIlroy to win #themasters for £107,756 off a £5 e/w treble”
The punter correctly backed Haotong Li to win the Dubai Desert Classic in January for the first leg of his £5 each way treble – they were add odds of 100/1.
Interestingly, Rory McIlroy finished 2nd in that tournament, one stroke back of Li.
They then correctly backed Jason Day to win his first tournament since May 2016 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That was at odds of 20/1.
The final leg is this week with Rory McIlroy and The Masters at odds of 9/1. They’ll be £107,756.25 richer if McIlroy completes the Grand Slam by slipping on the Green Jacket on Sunday.
McIlroy comes into The Masters looking to win the tournament for the first time, having recorded four top-10 finishes at Augusta in his last four outings.
