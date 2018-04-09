Patrick Reed of the USA held off the charge of his countrymen Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to win the U.S. Masters by a single stroke. Reed secured his first Major title in a rollercoaster final round at Augusta National.

Reed holds off Fowler and Spieth to win US Masters

Reed began the final round of the 2018 U.S. Masters at Augusta National Golf Club with a three shot lead over Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy. Many were expecting the last 18-holes to turn into a two-horse race between those two. It didn’t happen that way.

Reed got off to a slow start with a bogey on the first hole and, when McIlroy put his second to within feet of the cup on the par-5 2nd, it looked as though the American’s lead would be wiped out entirely. But McIlroy missed his short eagle putt and that set the tone for his final round. The Northern Irishman missed a succession of makeable putts as his challenge steadily fell apart.

“It’s hard to take any positives” – Watch McIlroy reflect on the final day:

Reed bounced back from his nervy start with a birdie on the 3rd hole. His resilience was a theme through the remainder of the round. The American dropped a shot at 6th but struck back with a birdie on the 7th. Another dropped stroke at the 11th was countered with a gain at the 12th. Each time he looked like succumbing to the pressure he bounced back to keep the chasing pack at bay.

As McIlroy struggled with the putter, others emerged as the most significant challengers to Reed’s lead.