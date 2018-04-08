Relive the McIlroy Reed Ryder Cup drama from Hazeltine in 2016 ahead of their Sunday tussle for the Green Jacket
From the moment Patrick Reed showed the Masters field a clean pair of heels on Saturday, you knew the one person to give chase was going to be Rory McIlroy. Way before the Ulsterman’s putt for birdie dropped on the 18th, these two passionate pros were on a collision course for another epic duel. So what better time to relive the McIlroy Reed Ryder Cup drama from Hazeltine?
The pair were out in the top match in the singles at Hazeltine in 2016 with the Americans hellbent on wrestling the Cup back for the first time since 2008 – and it was a match that sparked fireworks.
For Reed, it was the chance to deal a significant blow against Team Europe and its talisman. For McIlroy, it was an opportunity to silence the noise coming from the American camp and close the three-point gap.
Like a well-matched heavyweight boxing encounter, they traded blows from the off, until the match caught fire on the 8th green. McIlroy’s tee shot on the par 3 finished well short, while Reed fired his approach pin-high but in the fringe.
The man from Holywood holed his putt for a remarkable two, but it was his celebration in front of a partisan crowd that cranked matters up a notch. “I can’t hear you, I can’t hear you” was all in good spirit, of course. However, Reed responded with a gutsy two for an incredible half, and was quick to stoke up the home fans, even if they didn’t need the encouragement.
There was great respect between the two and even a fist bump after those incredible scenes on the 8th, but it was Reed who triumphed 1UP as the Americans ran out victors.
The final day at the Masters may be entirely different to the chest-thumping team environment of the Ryder Cup, but you suspect both players will have let their minds drift back to that titanic battle in Minnesota as they prepare to lock horns for a Major title.
McIlroy is targeting a career Grand Slam with previous victories in three of golf’s Majors, while Reed is looking to claim his first. And the mind games have already begun as to who’s the one under the most pressure.
Reed acknowledged there’s an expectation for him to finish the job, before adding: “At the same time, he’s trying to go for the career Grand Slam. You can put it either way.
It’s going to be electrifying. The fans are going to be ready to go, they are going to be ready to cheer for whoever is making putts, whoever is making birdies or pulling off shots.”
Reed would do well to get them rooting for him just like the Ryder Cup. His playing competitor is not without his army of fans in America.
Follow all the action and get the latest news on the Golf Monthly website.