From the moment Patrick Reed showed the Masters field a clean pair of heels on Saturday, you knew the one person to give chase was going to be Rory McIlroy. Way before the Ulsterman’s putt for birdie dropped on the 18th, these two passionate pros were on a collision course for another epic duel. So what better time to relive the McIlroy Reed Ryder Cup drama from Hazeltine?

The pair were out in the top match in the singles at Hazeltine in 2016 with the Americans hellbent on wrestling the Cup back for the first time since 2008 – and it was a match that sparked fireworks.

For Reed, it was the chance to deal a significant blow against Team Europe and its talisman. For McIlroy, it was an opportunity to silence the noise coming from the American camp and close the three-point gap.

Like a well-matched heavyweight boxing encounter, they traded blows from the off, until the match caught fire on the 8th green. McIlroy’s tee shot on the par 3 finished well short, while Reed fired his approach pin-high but in the fringe.

The man from Holywood holed his putt for a remarkable two, but it was his celebration in front of a partisan crowd that cranked matters up a notch. “I can’t hear you, I can’t hear you” was all in good spirit, of course. However, Reed responded with a gutsy two for an incredible half, and was quick to stoke up the home fans, even if they didn’t need the encouragement.

