Rickie Fowler is full of confidence heading into the 2017 Masters, which starts tomorrow at Augusta National

Rickie Fowler Ready For 2017 Masters

Fowler, 28, brings form to the US Masters, having recorded top-20 finishes in each of his last five appearances on the PGA Tour this season, including a victory in the Honda Classic in February.

“I’ve had a lot of really good offence recently,” Fowler said last night, coming off a finish tied for third in last week’s Houston Open. “Last Monday and Tuesday I worked with Butch Harmon on tightening up my game.

“We did some really good quality work and then it was nice to able to put it into play in Houston, and then have that to transfer into this week.

“This Monday I spent 30 minutes with Butch, on Tuesday I played 18 holes and now I am ready to go. It’s not like a need a lot of preparation now. I don’t need to play 18 every day.

“Now I will treat this as a normal tour event as much as possible. I don’t need to over prepare, but make sure I am rested and ready to go on Thursday.”

Fowler has past success at Augusta to build on too, despite missing the cut for the first time in six appearances in 2016; the Ryder Cup star finished tied for 12th in 2015 and tied for fifth in 2014.

“I am making a lot of birdies right now and this golf course yields a lot of birdies,” he added. “But avoiding mistakes is just as important. One of the biggest challenges at the Masters is just staying disciplined.