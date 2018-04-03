Puma's Rickie Fowler will aim to win his first major at The Masters this year. This is what he will be wearing. By Lewis Blain.
Rickie Fowler US Masters Outfits 2018
Rickie Fowler will wear a US Masters-coloured theme on the opening Thursday before closing the week in a twist of his iconic orange with a grey and orange style.
With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Round One – Thursday
Road Map Polo – Acid Lime
Pounce Pant – Quarry
Ultralite Stretch Belt – Acid Lime/Heather
P Snapback Cap – Quarry
He will wear a new pair of LE Hi-Tops in Quiet Shade/Acid Lime which are not released yet.
Round Two – Friday
EVOKNIT Seamless Polo – Marina Blue
6 Pocket Pant – White
Ultralite Stretch Belt – Quarry
COBRA Tour Snake 110 Snapback Cap
IGNITE PWRADAPT
US Masters Golf Betting Tips 2018
Check out who we think we be wearing…
US Masters TV Coverage 2018
Sky have the full rights, but you can…
US Masters Prize Money 2018
The first Major of the year at Augusta…
Round Three – Saturday
Highlight Stripe Polo – Marina
Tailored Tech Pant – Marina
Ultralite Stretch Belt – Acid Lime/Heather
P Snapback Cap – Quarry
IGNITE PWRADAPT
Round Four – Sunday
EVOKNIT Polo – Quiet Shade
6 Pocket Pant – Quiet Shade
Ultralite Stretch Belt – Orange
IGNITE PWRADAPT
P Snapback Cap – Orange
Keep up with everything at the US Masters with Golf Monthly’s website and social media channels