Puma's Rickie Fowler will aim to win his first major at The Masters this year. This is what he will be wearing. By Lewis Blain.

Rickie Fowler US Masters Outfits 2018

Rickie Fowler will wear a US Masters-coloured theme on the opening Thursday before closing the week in a twist of his iconic orange with a grey and orange style.

Round One – Thursday

Road Map Polo – Acid Lime

Pounce Pant – Quarry

Ultralite Stretch Belt – Acid Lime/Heather

P Snapback Cap – Quarry

He will wear a new pair of LE Hi-Tops in Quiet Shade/Acid Lime which are not released yet.

Round Two – Friday

EVOKNIT Seamless Polo – Marina Blue

6 Pocket Pant – White

Ultralite Stretch Belt – Quarry

COBRA Tour Snake 110 Snapback Cap

IGNITE PWRADAPT