The third round of the Masters starts later on today, with the much anticipated match up of Rory Mcilroy and Jordan Spieth taking on each other
2016 Masters Round Three Tee Times
Check out the pairings for the third round of the 2016 US Masters
14:50 Bubba Watson
15:00 Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner
15:10 Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Patrick Reed
15:20 Victor Dubuisson (Fra), Webb Simpson
15:30 Bill Haas, Larry Mize
15:40 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Martin Kaymer (Ger)
15:50 Charley Hoffman, Adam Scott (Aus)
16:00 Matt Kuchar, Thongchai Jaidee (Tha)
16:10 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Hunter Mahan
16:20 Romain Langasque (a) (Fra), Harris English
16:40 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Ian Poulter (Eng)
16:50 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Keegan Bradley
17:00 Cameron Smith (Aus), Billy Horschel
17:10 Justin Rose (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal)
17:20 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Kevin Na
17:30 Lee Westwood (Eng), Paul Casey (Eng)
17:40 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Kevin Streelman
17:50 Davis Love III, Jimmy Walker
18:00 Chris Wood (Eng), Brooks Koepka
18:10 J.B. Holmes, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
18:30 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Jason Day (Aus)
18:40 Troy Merritt, Smylie Kaufman
18:50 Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger
19:00 Shane Lowry (Ire), Bryson De Chambeau (a)
19:10 Danny Willett (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Spa)
19:20 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
19:30 Brandt Snedeker, Soren Kjeldsen (Den)
19:40 Danny Lee (NZ), Scott Piercy
19:50 Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy (NI)
All times BST
Players USA unless stated
(a) = Amateur Player