2016 Masters Round Three Tee Times

Tom Clarke

The third round of the Masters starts later on today, with the much anticipated match up of Rory Mcilroy and Jordan Spieth taking on each other

Check out the pairings for the third round of the 2016 US Masters

14:50 Bubba Watson

15:00 Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner

15:10 Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Patrick Reed

15:20 Victor Dubuisson (Fra), Webb Simpson

15:30 Bill Haas, Larry Mize

15:40 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

15:50 Charley Hoffman, Adam Scott (Aus)

16:00 Matt Kuchar, Thongchai Jaidee (Tha)

16:10 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Hunter Mahan

16:20 Romain Langasque (a) (Fra), Harris English

16:40 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Ian Poulter (Eng)

16:50 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Keegan Bradley

17:00 Cameron Smith (Aus), Billy Horschel

17:10 Justin Rose (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal)

17:20 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Kevin Na

17:30 Lee Westwood (Eng), Paul Casey (Eng)

17:40 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Kevin Streelman

17:50 Davis Love III, Jimmy Walker

18:00 Chris Wood (Eng), Brooks Koepka

18:10 J.B. Holmes, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

18:30 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Jason Day (Aus)

18:40 Troy Merritt, Smylie Kaufman

18:50 Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger

19:00 Shane Lowry (Ire), Bryson De Chambeau (a)

19:10 Danny Willett (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Spa)

19:20 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

19:30 Brandt Snedeker, Soren Kjeldsen (Den)

19:40 Danny Lee (NZ), Scott Piercy

19:50 Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy (NI)

All times BST

Players USA unless stated

(a) = Amateur Player