The Secret Behind Sergio Garcia’s Masters Success

Sergio Garcia’s incredible US Masters victory was built on years of attempting and failing at golf’s toughest tests.
However this year his life was very different having got engaged just three months prior to his Masters victory.
But who is his fiancée Angela Akins and why has she had such a positive impact on the Spaniard?
It is no secret that Garcia has, at times, been disillusioned with his golf game over the last few years.
Indeed in 2012 at The Masters when in position to win, he shot a disappointing 75 in the final round – he was then quoted as saying “I’m not good enough. I don’t have the thing I need to have. In 13 years today the conclusion is I need to play for second or third place.”
This was an incredibly sad thing for people to hear, as for many Sergio’s incredible play, charm and passion on the course is something that many thought golf needed more of – to see him upset and downbeat was not something fans wanted to witness.
Enter Ms Akins – she went to the University of Texas and played for the college golf team – she also has presented and reported on the Golf Channel. It was in this reporting role that they first met.
She is a very handy golfer playing off 3, and her knowledge and understanding of the game has certainly been a help to Garcia.
Also she has a strong and knowledgeable family that has taken Garcia to their hearts, Akins’ father, Marty, is a legendary college football coach.
When speaking about his fiancée’s family Garcia said ‘ ‘Marty is a very, very positive, very, you know, outspoken and very, very confident kind of guy, and it definitely helps when he’s encouraging you and things like that. Those things are nice to see,’
With a strong woman by his side and a passionate and encouraging support network behind them when they become Mr and Mrs Garcia we expect more success on the fairways and more smiles off it.