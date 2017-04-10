The Secret Behind Sergio Garcia’s Masters Success

Sergio Garcia’s incredible US Masters victory was built on years of attempting and failing at golf’s toughest tests



Sergio Garcia’s incredible US Masters victory was built on years of attempting and failing at golf’s toughest tests.

However this year his life was very different having got engaged just three months prior to his Masters victory.

But who is his fiancée Angela Akins and why has she had such a positive impact on the Spaniard?

It is no secret that Garcia has, at times, been disillusioned with his golf game over the last few years.

Indeed in 2012 at The Masters when in position to win, he shot a disappointing 75 in the final round – he was then quoted as saying “I’m not good enough. I don’t have the thing I need to have. In 13 years today the conclusion is I need to play for second or third place.”

This was an incredibly sad thing for people to hear, as for many Sergio’s incredible play, charm and passion on the course is something that many thought golf needed more of – to see him upset and downbeat was not something fans wanted to witness.

