The defending Masters champion has revealed his Masters menu...
Garcia To Serve Spanish Lobster Rice At Masters Champions Dinner
It’s that time of year again where the defending champion reveals their traditional Tuesday evening Champions Dinner menu at Augusta.
And it’s usually steeped in heritage from their home country… for example, Danny Willett served mini cottage pies, a traditional English Sunday roast and apple crumble last year.
This time out, Sergio Garcia has kept things traditional with some beautiful sounding Spanish food.
The Masters champion will begin his meal with an international salad inspired by ingredients from countries of former Masters champions who will be in attendance.
His main will be ‘Arroz Caldoso de Bogovante’ – traditional Spanish lobster rice.
And then for desert the Spaniard is serving a dish inspired by his wife – ‘Angela Garcia’s Tres Leches Cake’.
The food will be washed down with a 2016 Sketch white wine from Galicia, Spain and a 2014 red wine from Ribera del Duero in Northern Spain.
Garcia tweeted a classic image of past Masters champions along with his menu, writing: “So excited and honored to host my first Champions Dinner
@TheMasters! I hope everyone will enjoy the food. Can’t wait to sit around all those great champions and listen to their stories!”
Sergio Garcia became the third Spaniard to win the Green Jacket last year after compatriots Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal.
His Masters title defence gets underway on Thursday.
Garcia beat Justin Rose in dramatic fashion last year, edging out the Englishman on the first playoff hole with a birdie.
