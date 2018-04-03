The defending Masters champion has revealed his Masters menu...

Garcia To Serve Spanish Lobster Rice At Masters Champions Dinner

It’s that time of year again where the defending champion reveals their traditional Tuesday evening Champions Dinner menu at Augusta.

And it’s usually steeped in heritage from their home country… for example, Danny Willett served mini cottage pies, a traditional English Sunday roast and apple crumble last year.

Related: Why do the caddies wear the same uniform at The Masters?

This time out, Sergio Garcia has kept things traditional with some beautiful sounding Spanish food.

The Masters champion will begin his meal with an international salad inspired by ingredients from countries of former Masters champions who will be in attendance.

Related: Inside Augusta National’s incredible new Masters shop

His main will be ‘Arroz Caldoso de Bogovante’ – traditional Spanish lobster rice.

And then for desert the Spaniard is serving a dish inspired by his wife – ‘Angela Garcia’s Tres Leches Cake’.

Continues below