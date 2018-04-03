The Spaniard is back at Augusta to defend his 2017 Masters title. Find out what Sergio Garcia is wearing this week and where you can purchase his attire yourself. By Lewis Blain.
Sergio Garcia US Masters 2018 Outfits
Defending US Masters champion Sergio Garcia won his first major at Augusta last year in thrilling fashion, defeating Ryder Cup compatriot Justin Rose in a playoff.
He’s back with a timely green theme this year to mark the occasion of his first green jacket.
Round One – Thursday
Garcia will wear the hi-res green Ultimate 365 Solid Polo for his opening round on Thursday.
This newly launched polo has been designed following feedback and insight from golfers around the world.
It has been engineered to have the right amount of breathability, stretch, drape and weight along with moisture management and material that offers the golfer UPF 50+ protection from the sun.
Round Two – Friday
For his second round at Augusta National, Garcia will wear the aero green 3-Stripes Pique Polo.
The 3-Stripes Pique Polo provides some variety, it is made from a soft and lightweight fabric which uses moisture wicking technology and UPF 50+ sun protection to ensure comfort for its wearer.
Round Three – Saturday
The white and aero green Ultimate365 Engineered Blocked Polo is the choice should the Spaniard make the weekend.
Round Four – Sunday
Garcia will end the week wearing a collegiate navy coloured 3-Stripes Pique Polo, hoping he can become a back-to-back winner of the green jacket.
