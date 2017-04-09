Sergio Garcia US Masters Winning Clubs - Take a look at the equipment the Spaniard Sergio Garcia used to win the 2017 US Masters

Sergio Garcia US Masters Winning Clubs

Sergio Garcia used a full compliment of TaylorMade equipment to finally win his maiden major title, the 2017 US Masters, as he beat Justin Rose in a playoff at the first extra hole.

The Spaniard recently switched to the TaylorMade Spider Tour putter, as used by world number one Jason Day and a many other players (it was the number one model in play at Augusta this year), which he used to great effect to birdie the first playoff hole.

Garcia won the Green Jacket with a flawless display of iron play, helped by his TaylorMade P750 Tour irons, a very compact model designed for only the best ball strikers of which Sergio is definitely one.

He won on the European Tour back in January having dominated the Dubai Desert Classic to beat 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson by three strokes.

The win moved him back into the world’s top 10 for the first time since June 2015 – he is now ranked 11th.

Garcia used a full bag of TaylorMade’s 2017 line-up to win the US Masters, including M metalwoods, Milled Grind wedges and the new TP5 ball.

It was a great day for TaylorMade as his playing partner and runner up Justin Rose also used a full bag of TaylorMade gear. Garcia won his maiden major title on the same day his compatriot, Seve Ballesteros, would have turned 60 years old had he not passed away from a brain tumour in 2011.

He also uses blue SuperStroke’s S-Tech grips on all his clubs.

Take a look at the equipment he used:

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2 9.5°, Kuro Kage Silver Dual Core TiNi 80TX shaft

3 wood: TaylorMade 2017 M1 15°, Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS shaft

5 wood: TaylorMade 2017 M1 19°, Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS shaft

3-PW: TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto, Nippon Modus 130X shaft

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 52° and 58°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shaft



Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red with a SuperStroke 1.0P grip (Tour only)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5