Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag

At the 2017 US Masters, Sergio Garcia used a full compliment of TaylorMade equipment to play his way into contention for a Green Jacket.

The Spaniard recently switched to the TaylorMade Spider Tour putter, as used by Jason Day and a many others (it was the number one model in play at Augusta this year).

He won on the European Tour back in January having dominated the Dubai Desert Classic to beat 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson by three strokes.

The win moved him back into the world’s top 10 for the first time since June 2015 – he is now ranked 11th.

Garcia used a full bag of TaylorMade’s 2017 line-up, including M metalwoods, P750 irons, Milled Grind wedges and the new TP5 ball.

His playing partner Justin Rose also uses the 2017 TaylorMade M2 driver. Garcia is attempting to win his maiden major title on the same day his compatriot, Seve Ballesteros, would have turned 60 years old had he not passed away from a brain tumour in 2011.

He also uses blue SuperStroke’s S-Tech grips on all his clubs.

Take a look at the equipment he used:

Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2 9.5°, Kuro Kage Silver Dual Core TiNi 80TX

3 wood: TaylorMade 2017 M1 15°, Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS

5 wood: TaylorMade 2017 M1 19°, Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS

3-PW: TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto, Nippon Modus 130X

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 52° and 58°

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red with a SuperStroke 1.0P grip (Tour only)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5