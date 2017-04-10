Take a look at the highlights from a phenomenal day at Augusta National as Sergio Garcia finally claims his maiden major after defeating Justin Rose in a playoff
Sergio Wins 2017 Masters! Final Round Highlights
Wow, what a final day at the 2017 US Masters.
Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to finally claim his maiden major championship.
The Spaniard followed in the footsteps of his compatriots Jose Maria Olazabal and Seve Ballesteros in winning the Green Jacket on what would have been Seve’s 60th birthday.
Garcia began the day tied for the lead with Justin Rose at -6 and the pair each ended it at -9 after 69s.
He defeated the Englishman on the first playoff hole with a birdie.
Here are the highlights from a truly memorable day at Augusta National, including Sergio’s eagle on the 15th, Matt Kuchar’s hole-in-one, and Russell Henley’s absurd slam dunk on the fifth:
Sergio’s playoff birdie
The winning moment
Rose takes the lead on the 16th
Garcia eagles 15
Garcia birdies 14
Kuchar aces 16
