Tiger Woods fought hard and managed to make the weekend play after battling the wind and a scrappy game on Friday

Tiger Woods Battles And Makes Masters Cut

All that hype leading up to the 2018 Masters and our focus quickly changes from who’s going to win, to who’s going to miss the cut – and there are some big names at the wrong end of the US Masters leaderboard, one of those who survived the cut though was Tiger Woods who finished on +4.

Tiger was scrappy all day long and struggled in the gusty conditions, but was positive after play.

“I didn’t hit my irons well today, just had everything going wrong and I missed the greens in the wrong place all day long.” Said Tiger following the round.

“It is incredible to just be playing golf again, 6 months ago I didnt know if i would play golf again, and here I am at the Masters again and will be playing at the weekend.”

Notable players who missed the Masters cut:

Charl Schwartzel (+6); Thomas Pieters (+7); Danny Willett (+7); Alex Noren (+9); Ross Fisher (+8); Sergio Garica (+13).

One of those who will be missing the cut is defending champion Garcia, who endured a horrible return to Augusta on Thursday, specifically the par-5 15th where he dumped five balls in the water and racked up a 13. On Friday he didn’t fare much better, but the damage had been done 24 hours earlier.

The Cut Rule At Augusta

The Masters has a unique cut rule where the top 50 scores including ties, or any player within 10 strokes of the lead, qualifies for the weekend – a ruling that came into force in 2013.

From 1957-1961, it was low 40 and ties. From 1962-2012, it was low 44 and those within 10 strokes of the leader.

One player who won’t be missing the cut is overnight leader Jordan Spieth, even if was unable to follow up yesterday’s 66 with another low one – the 2015 champion carding a two-over 74, recovering from a double bogey, bogey start.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy made a move in the right direction with a 71, to get to -4 overall.

There wasn’t such good news for Phil Mickelson fans, ‘Lefty’ carding a 79 to slump to +5 for the tournament, but he also has made the weekend.

But it is Patrick Reed who leads the way going into the weekend ahead of Australian Marc Leishman.

