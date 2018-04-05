Tiger Woods is back at Augusta National hoping to win a fourth Green Jacket, but much will depend on his opening round. Follow our live blog of the 14-time Major winner during the opening round on Thursday
Live – Tiger Woods Round 1 US Masters 2018
Follow Tiger Woods and every shot during round one of the US Masters at Augusta National, Georgia.
Related: US Masters Leaderboard
Hole 5 (par 4) –
Hole 4 (par 3) – BOGEY. Tee shot looks good in the air and Tiger likes it but it ends up in the bunker. Can’t get up and down and makes his first bogey.
Hole 3 (par 4) – BIRDIE. Chip to ten feet after big drive.
Hole 2 (par 5) – PAR. Walks off with a disappointing par. After a solid drive, his approach finds the greenside bunker to the right. A decent bunker shot leaves a slippery birdie putt from about 12 feet but he just misses to the right.
Hole 1 (par4) – PAR. A solid start, but only after a great two putt from range. Opening tee shot (3-wood) was a bit left and he needed to fire a low one up to the front of the green for his second.
Sergio Garcia US Masters 2018 Outfits
What will the defending champion have in his…
Jordan Spieth US Masters 2018 Outfits
The outfits the 2015 champion will be wearing…
Tiger Woods Posts Video Practicing
Is Tiger beginning his 2018 Masters prep?
Tiger Woods is back at Augusta National hoping to win a fourth Green Jacket, but much will depend on his opening round. Follow our live blog of the 14-time Major winner during the opening round on Thursday.
What does round one have in store for the former world number one?
Golf Monthly is at Augusta and we will keep you up to date with the best of the action during round one, including live updates on Tiger Woods throughout his opening round.