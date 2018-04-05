Tiger Woods is back at Augusta National hoping to win a fourth Green Jacket, but much will depend on his opening round. Follow our live blog of the 14-time Major winner during the opening round on Thursday

Live – Tiger Woods Round 1 US Masters 2018

Follow Tiger Woods and every shot during round one of the US Masters at Augusta National, Georgia.

Hole 5 (par 4) –

Hole 4 (par 3) – BOGEY. Tee shot looks good in the air and Tiger likes it but it ends up in the bunker. Can’t get up and down and makes his first bogey.

Hole 3 (par 4) – BIRDIE. Chip to ten feet after big drive.

Hole 2 (par 5) – PAR. Walks off with a disappointing par. After a solid drive, his approach finds the greenside bunker to the right. A decent bunker shot leaves a slippery birdie putt from about 12 feet but he just misses to the right.

Hole 1 (par4) – PAR. A solid start, but only after a great two putt from range. Opening tee shot (3-wood) was a bit left and he needed to fire a low one up to the front of the green for his second.