Tiger Woods Up To Highest Ranking In Over Three Years

Tiger Woods has moved up to his highest world ranking position in over three years after making the cut at The Masters.

Woods finished in a tie for 32nd place after a 69 – his first under par round of the week. In all, he posted rounds of 73, 75, 72 and 69 for a total of +1.

It was the American’s first major championship since the 2015 USPGA Championship and his first Augusta appearance in three years having missed the last two with injury.

He moves up to 88th in the Official World Golf Ranking, which is his highest position since 8th March 2015.

He was ranked 1,999th prior to his start at the Hero World Challenge in early December, meaning he has risen 1,111 spots in just over four months.

After completing his final round at Augusta, he said, “You know I felt like I hit it well enough off the tee to do some things but I hit my irons awful for the week.

“I did not putt well today. I three putted seven from about six feet and three putted eighteen there. Today was absolutely the highest I could have shot and that part is the positive part.

