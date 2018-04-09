Tiger Woods moves up to his highest ranking in over three years after making the cut at The Masters
Tiger Woods Up To Highest Ranking In Over Three Years
Tiger Woods has moved up to his highest world ranking position in over three years after making the cut at The Masters.
Woods finished in a tie for 32nd place after a 69 – his first under par round of the week. In all, he posted rounds of 73, 75, 72 and 69 for a total of +1.
It was the American’s first major championship since the 2015 USPGA Championship and his first Augusta appearance in three years having missed the last two with injury.
WATCH: Rory McIlroy after Masters – “It’s hard to take any positives”
He moves up to 88th in the Official World Golf Ranking, which is his highest position since 8th March 2015.
He was ranked 1,999th prior to his start at the Hero World Challenge in early December, meaning he has risen 1,111 spots in just over four months.
After completing his final round at Augusta, he said, “You know I felt like I hit it well enough off the tee to do some things but I hit my irons awful for the week.
“I did not putt well today. I three putted seven from about six feet and three putted eighteen there. Today was absolutely the highest I could have shot and that part is the positive part.
Continues below
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at Tiger Woods' current equipment…
Tiger Woods Masters Return: GM Verdict
Tiger Woods Masters Return: GM Verdict
A History Of Tiger Woods Injuries
Here is a timeline of Woods' career injuries
“The problem is, the disappointing part is I just didn’t put it together when I needed to for the entire week.
“But overall this is my, I don’t know what whether it’s five or six tournaments into it, to be able to compete out here and to score like I did, it feels good.”
The 14-time major winner recently confirmed a start in ‘The National’ tournament from 28th June – 1st July at TPC Potomac.
Related: Patrick Reed’s ongoing family feud revealed
The National has had previous sponsors such at AT&T and Quicken Loans. Woods has won there twice in 2009 and 2012.
He will likely tee it up at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on 10th May where he has won twice – in 2001 and most recently in 2013.
There is the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow the week before The Players and Woods may opt to play that too. He last played the event in 2012 but has never won it.
Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram