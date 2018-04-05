For the first time in three years, Tiger Woods will be teeing it up at Augusta National - a course where he has enjoyed great success since making his debut as an amateur in 1995. We look at his impressive record ahead of the 2018 Masters.

Tiger Woods US Masters Record

In 1997, Eldrick Tont Woods became the youngest ever player to win the US Masters, just three months after his 21st birthday – a record he still holds to this day.

He will be making his second appearance at Augusta since 2014 and having played himself nicely into some form (12-T2-T5) he heads into the tournament as one of the favourites, something few people would have predicted at the start of the year.

The 42-year-old will be looking to add a fifth Green Jacket, and his first since 2005.

A trip down memory lane

As the US Amateur champion, Woods plays his first Masters as an amateur in 1995 and finishes in a tie for 41st. His 5-over-par is enough to be the only amateur to make the cut and earn the honours of being the low-amateur.

The following year sees Woods return as an amateur, and again as the US Amateur champion – he shoots 75-75 to miss the cut.

In his first Masters as a professional, the 21-one-year-old rewrites the history books by shooting a record 18-under-par to finish some 12 shots clear of second.

Returning as defending champion in 1998, Woods fails to break 70 with a three-under-par for the week, leaving him in a tie for 8th. His friend, Mark O’Meara wins with a score of nine-under-par.

Jose Maria Olazabal wins in 1999 with the former world number one sitting nine shots back at one-over-par.

The year 2000 belongs to Woods. He wins three Majors, but a second Green Jacket escapes him. He finishes 5th with a four-under-par.

Woods breaks more records as he becomes the first player to hold all four Majors at the same time, winning his fourth consecutive Major at the 2001 Masters. The American makes an 18-footer for birdie on the final hole to finish 16-under, his playing partner on Sunday, Phil Mickelson finishes three shots back.