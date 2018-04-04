Tom Watson Rolls Back The Years To Win US Masters Par-3 Contest

Expand US Masters TV Coverage 2018

But it was down to Watson who won the US Masters in 1977 and 1981 to take the victory and his second Par-3 contest, he also won back in 1982. Watson now joins Sandy Lyle and Sam Snead with two par-3 Contest victories.

As with every par-3 contest there was some superb moments of drama and a couple of holes in one.

The most dramatic was Tony Finau, who having aced the 6th hole on the course ran off to celebrate and fell and looked to have badly injured his ankle, but it looked like it was simply his shoe that gave way.

Dylan Frittelli had the first hole in one of the day on the 8th – the South African is making his first appearance at Augusta National and is sure to remember Wednesday evening with great fondness in the future.

What about this Bubba Trick shot?

However the biggest cheer of the day was heard around the final hole and involved the Watson, Nicklaus and Player group. As is the tradition some of the guest caddies hit shots of the tricky final hole a green some 100 yards away on the far side of a lake, and Jack Nicklaus’ grandson Gary stepped up and holed his tee shot to massive roars from the patrons.

The Par-3 Contest is the traditional curtain raiser to the US Masters and the real action gets underway at 8am (1pm BST) on Thursday morning.

This contest more than any other over the last few years has really set up the week ahead and for one of the most anticipated Masters in history.