Fair play to the American who managed a top-10 finish despite dislocating his ankle on Wednesday

Tony Finau Posts Pictures Of Ankle After Masters

Tony Finau had a major injury scare on Wednesday pre-Masters when he rolled his left ankle during the Par 3 Contest.

Finau, who was at Augusta for his first Masters tournament, made a hole-in-one on the 7th and then looked to seriously injure himself in the celebration.

The long-hitting American ran half the length of the hole celebrating and then slipped, dislocated his left ankle out and immediately popped it back in.

He dislocated his ankle and an X Ray on Wednesday evening revealed no breaks.

Finau wrote on Twitter, “Crazy day. Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I’m optimistic.”

He then had an MRI scan on Thursday morning which revealed no significant damage, although he was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

Finau today tweeted his thoughts after his first Masters:

And now the new world number 32, fresh off a closing 66 at Augusta which included six birdies in his final seven holes, has posted images of his injured left ankle.