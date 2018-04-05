The American will make his Masters debut today after injuring his ankle in the Par 3 Contest

Tony Finau To Play Masters After Dislocating Ankle

The opening round of The Masters is underway and after an injury scare yesterday, Tony Finau is playing.

Finau, who has qualified for his first Masters tournament, made a hole-in-one in the Par 3 Contest and then injured himself in the celebration.

The long-hitting American ran half the length of the hole celebrating and then slipped, dislocated his left ankle out and immediately popped it back in.

It was revealed by the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis yesterday that Finau dislocated his ankle and an X Ray revealed no breaks.

Finau wrote on Twitter, “Crazy day. Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I’m optimistic.”

He had an MRI scan this morning which revealed no significant damage according to Todd Lewis, and was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

