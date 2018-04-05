Tony Finau To Play Masters After Dislocating Ankle

Elliott Heath

The American will make his Masters debut today after injuring his ankle in the Par 3 Contest

The opening round of The Masters is underway and after an injury scare yesterday, Tony Finau is playing.

Finau, who has qualified for his first Masters tournament, made a hole-in-one in the Par 3 Contest and then injured himself in the celebration.

The long-hitting American ran half the length of the hole celebrating and then slipped, dislocated his left ankle out and immediately popped it back in.

Tony Finau falls after rolling his ankle while celebrating his hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It was revealed by the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis yesterday that Finau dislocated his ankle and an X Ray revealed no breaks.

Finau wrote on Twitter, “Crazy day. Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I’m optimistic.”

He had an MRI scan this morning which revealed no significant damage according to Todd Lewis, and was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

Lewis also confirmed Finau would tee it up today.

Finau’s ace was one of three during the Masters Par 3 Contest – Dylan Frittelli made the first, Finau’s was the second and Jack Nicklaus’ 15-year-old grandson made the third.

Tony Finau rolls his ankle as he celebrates his hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

68-year-old Tom Watson rolled back the years to win the Par 3 Contest with a score of 21 (-6).

Watch Finau’s slip here (caution: it is not for the faint hearted):

The Masters opening round is underway and Finau tees off at 5.43pm UK time with Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda  – view all of the tee times here.

