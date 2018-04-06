Dunking five balls in the water gets golf fans posting their comments on Twitter. Sadly for Sergio Garcia, who went on to card a 13, it wasn't the sort of positive chat he'd hoped to have stirred up when he set out in defence of his the Masters title.

Twitter Reacts As Sergio Garcia Cards 13 On 15th Hole At Masters

Sergio Garcia’s hopes of securing another Green Jacket at the 2018 US Masters suffered a severe setback when he carded a 13 on the par-5 15th, a horror hole where he dropped five balls in the water to leave the patrons gasping.

The Spaniard may have finally ended his Major drought last year, but this edition sees him go into the record books for an entirely different reason: his name goes down as the player to have the highest score on the hole and it ties the highest score ever on any hole at the tournament.

Related: US Masters Leaderboard

The worst score ever on any hole was 13 by Tsuneyuki ‘Tommy’ Nakajima in 1978.

Predictably, Twitter went wild after Garcia’s disaster.

Above: Watch Sergio Garcia’s nightmare unfold at the par-5 15th hole

The record worst scores on the 15th hole before Garcia’s effort were:

11 Masashi ‘Jumbo’ Ozaki 1987

11 Ben Crenshaw 1997

11 Ignacio Garrido 1998

Golf Monthly’s Tom Clarke was by the 15th green when Garcia was having his disaster: “It was remarkable, just like the end of Tin Cup, he just kept on asking for balls from his caddie not changing clubs and seemingly too stubborn to change the angle.”

Garcia, who beat England’s Justin Rose in an epic duel down the stretch last year, had been two over par through 14 holes and the defending champion would have been hoping to finish well to be in contention over the weekend. In the end, he finished with a nine-over-par 81 and it would be fair to say his dream of winning another Masters is in tatters.

To his credit, he birdied the next hole after the disaster – the par-3 16th – but it seems unlikely that he’ll be playing Saturday and Sunday in Georgia.

Keep up with all the rest of the US Masters action with Golf Monthly and their website and social media channels.