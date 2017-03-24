Turn your mobile off, lock the door, draw the curtains and get immersed in our US Masters Golf Betting Tips 2016

US Masters Golf Betting Tips

The US Masters is much like other great sporting events, they capture the imagination of the public and really make people want to spend their hard-earned cash on trying to predict a winner.

The Augusta National fairways have seen much drama and magic over the years, and none more so than when Danny Willett came from 5 shots back to beat Jordan Spieth last season. Danny is of course in the field again this season and you can get him at around 70/1 to win again – he has not been in the best of form so I would say avoid.

Favourites for the event this season are World Number 1 Dustin Johnson who is around 7/1, Rory McIlroy is also a similar price as he goes for the Green Jacket that has so far eluded him, and Jordan Spieth, a winner two years ago, you can get him at around 13/2.

Augusta is a place where you have to have your game in great shape, long drivers can benefit from hitting it straight and missing a lot of danger, while laser-like iron play will get your ball resting in the correct place on the rollercoaster greens, while a hot putter (like any week) will give your glory.

US Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets – Pre Tournament Bets

Rory McIlroy 10 points to win at 7/1 with Bet On Brazil – I am not holding back here, Rory has shown in the past he has the game to win at Augusta, he just hasn’t managed to get all the pieces of the jigsaw to fit into place. I feel he is coming in a little under the radar, with a top 5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and an unfortunate failure at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Driving as good as anyone, he always seems to be there or thereabouts.

Rickie Fowler 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – I really like his chances this year, has won already at The Honda Classic, also has four other top 10s already this season. I feel his odds should be under 20s so to be available at this price is an opportunity not to be missed. Finished 5th in 2014 and 12th in 2015 at the US Masters

Brandt Snedeker 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American has had three top 10s at Augusta in the past, which may be a surprise to some, he also has three top 10s already this season on the PGA Tour. He appears to be in a group of forgotten players with odds that are longer than they should be.

Tyrrell Hatton 2 points each way at 60/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman is one of the hottest players on the planet at the moment, but will be teeing it up at Augusta as a rookie. Has had 5 top 10s worldwide since the DP World Tour Championship in November and has impressed each week on the PGA Tour. His sensational iron play and hot putter of late makes him a decent pick at these odds.

Matthew Fitzpatrick 1 point each way at 70/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has had two appearances at the US Masters already, and shone last season with a 7th place finish. The Englishman is Mr Consistent from tee to green, and if he does get into trouble around the greens he has a magical short game to escape dangerous situations.

Alex Noren 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Swede continues to be the forgotten man, 11th in the world, four wins last season worldwide and looking to be hitting it well again after a slow start to the season. There is one surprising fact about Noren and that is he has never played in the US Master before, but at these odds he has an exceptional each way chance.