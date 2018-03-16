It's the first major of the golfing season and many of the big guns have performed well in the build-up. Here is the full US Masters Leaderboard 2017

US Masters Leaderboard 2018

This year’s US Masters features a host top players all arriving at Augusta in the very peak of their form. As a result the US Masters Leaderboard sees a host of big names jostling for position, all in search of the season’s first major title.

Before they start etching their names on the US Masters Leaderboard, we take a look at the chances of some of the favourite players.

Jordan Spieth (USA)

At the time of writing, Spieth is battling it out for favouritism at the head of the market with Dustin Johnson. Regardless of world ranking, he’s the outright favourite in the eyes of many based on his incredible record at Augusta: T2, 1, T2, T11. But for his infamous collapse on the back nine in 2016, those figures would be even more astounding. After finishing in a tie for second on debut in 2014, he went one better a year later, equalling Tiger Woods’ 18-under-par total to claim his first Major.

Best Masters finish: winner (2015)

Last year: T11. Two behind entering final round. Double on 12 ended hopes.

Dustin Johnson (USA)

Johnson tasted victory on his very first start of the year at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. Eight-shot victories don’t happen often, but Johnson is a special kind of player capable of taming any course on the planet, including Augusta. The American did not reach World No.1 just by bombing drives; he has an exquisite short game and looks the complete player since winning his first Major, the 2016 US Open. If he’s not in the mix come Sunday afternoon, it would be a surprise. He just needs to avoid staircases.

Best Masters finish: T4 (2016)

Last year: DNS (injured)

Justin Thomas (USA)

Thomas won five times on the PGA Tour last season, including the USPGA. The 24-year-old may lack experience at Augusta (just eight rounds), but his meteoric rise in the game suggests he’s a quick learner. His prolific achievements last season saw him collect the $10m FedExCup bounty, and you wouldn’t back against the American contending in Georgia. If he can keep his sometimes-fiery temperament in order – a necessity at Augusta – his stardom could crank up another notch.

Best Masters finish: T22 (2017)

Last year: T22. Showed signs of improvement in only his second Masters.

Justin Rose (ENG)

The story of the 2017 Masters will be told for years to come. Sadly for Rose, it’ll forever be remembered for Sergio Garcia’s comeback, which was the Spaniard’s first Major triumph. At 37, the Englishman may be considered a veteran, but you sense another Major could be just around the corner. Rose’s 14-under total in 2015 would normally have been more than enough to earn a Green Jacket, but he finished four adrift of an unstoppable Spieth. He’s always looked at ease round Augusta National and has a wealth of experience.

Best Masters finish: T2, 2nd (2015, 2017)

Last year: 2nd. Lost in a play-off.