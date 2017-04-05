It's the first major of the golfing season and many of the big guns have performed well in the build-up. Here is the full US Masters Leaderboard 2017

US Masters Leaderboard 2017

This year’s US Masters features a host top players all arriving at Augusta in the very peak of their form. As a result the US Masters Leaderboard 2017 sees a host of big names jostling for position, all in search of the season’s first major title.

Before they start etching their names on the US Masters Leaderboard 2017, we take a look at the chances of some of the favourite players.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson is world number one having won on each of his last three starts including the WGC World Matchplay. He is in the form of his life and the focus he has recently placed on his wedge game is paying rich dividends. It’s hard to imagine a US Masters Leaderboard 2017 without him on it come Sunday evening.

Jordan Spieth

The Texan will have mixed emotions arriving at Augusta National this year. None of the other favourites can come close to matching his record over the last two years. But the 2015 Champ was in poll position last year before famously capitulating at Amen Corner on Sunday. His form modest form is also a concern but nobody putts better at Augusta than Jordan Spieth.

Rory McIlroy

The Northern Irishman needs to win at Augusta to complete the career Grand Slam. Despite his failure to get across the line, Augusta National is a golf course that clearly suits Rory. His power game and natural draw make him a likely contender. His injury break at the start of the year means he is short on competitive golf. However, the flip side of this is that he’s fresh and ready to go.

Jason Day

Like McIlroy, the Aussie certainly has the game for Augusta. In particular his putting has become one of his great strengths. He has form here too having finished second in 2011 behind Charl Schwartzel. However, Day recently revealed that his mother is suffering from lung cancer and withdrew from the WGC World Matchplay. Will this inspire him to victory or distract him from the task at hand, we shall wait to see whether he can get his name onto US Masters Leaderboard 2017