The US Masters Special Bets To Not Miss Out On
The US Masters is always an exciting time for people who like to bet on golf. There are a huge amount of markets to take interest in, with some really good offers also available.
I have looked around the markets and noted down the bets that you should take note of this week.
US Masters Special Bets
Jordan Spieth is 12/1 to lead the Masters after round 1 – With bad weather expected in the evening on Thursday this could be a great bet to get on as he tees off a little earlier than some other favourites.
Non USA player to win The Masters 9/2 – The last 10 tournaments there have been won by 5 Americans and 5 Non American. These odds are therefore great value!
Lee Westwood to be top GB & Ireland player at 18/1 – Westwood has had five top 10s in his last 7 appearances at Augusta, so these are very appetising looking odds.
Will there be a hole in one – Yes 4/6 – Never great odds, but a fun market to be involved with. Cheer on every player and enjoy the 16th hole on Sunday with its very accessible pin.
Course Record of 62 or Less to be Shot 10/1 – With so much heavy rain potentially falling over the days before the tournament the greens may become very scorable. If one of the big hitters gets into the groove there could be birdies galore.
Winning Margin 3 shots 5/1 – Of the last 10 Masters the winning margin has been 3 shots on 4 occasions – although it is an exact bet but one that could be profitable.
Top Past Masters Champions Jordan Spieth at 6/4 – In a market that has only 17 players and perhaps only 7 serious contenders Spieth shines out. He has a record of 2nd, 1st and 2nd at the US Masters – this could be the go to bet of this year’s tournament.