The US Masters Special Bets To Not Miss Out On

The US Masters is always an exciting time for people who like to bet on golf. There are a huge amount of markets to take interest in, with some really good offers also available.

I have looked around the markets and noted down the bets that you should take note of this week.

US Masters Special Bets

Jordan Spieth is 12/1 to lead the Masters after round 1 – With bad weather expected in the evening on Thursday this could be a great bet to get on as he tees off a little earlier than some other favourites.

Non USA player to win The Masters 9/2 – The last 10 tournaments there have been won by 5 Americans and 5 Non American. These odds are therefore great value!

Lee Westwood to be top GB & Ireland player at 18/1 – Westwood has had five top 10s in his last 7 appearances at Augusta, so these are very appetising looking odds.

Will there be a hole in one – Yes 4/6 – Never great odds, but a fun market to be involved with. Cheer on every player and enjoy the 16th hole on Sunday with its very accessible pin.

