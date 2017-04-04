Here is the full list of round one and two US Masters Tee Times and pairings for 2017. Find out what time your favourites are off and who they're playing with.

The US Masters is very nearly upon us, and ahead of Thursdays start the US Masters Tee Times have been announced for rounds 1 and 2.

The biggest groupings to be aware of are

Rory McIlroy will be hoping to inspire and get inspiration from Spaniard Jon Rahm as they go out at 6.41pm on Thursday evening.

World Number 1 Dustin Johnson plays with fellow American Ryder Cupers Bubba Watson, who will be hoping to add to his two Green Jackets, and US PGA Champion Jimmy Walker – these guys are the final group off on Thursday evening.

While Jordan Spieth will be with two European hopefuls in the form of Marin Kaymer and Matthew Fitzpatrick at 3.34pm on Thursday

Round 1 Tee Times (All times BST)

*Denotes Amateur

1pm Daniel Summerhays, Russell Henley

1.11pm Trevor Immelman, Brendan Steele, Jhonattan Vegas

1.22pm Mike Weir, Billy Hurley III, Scott Piercy

1.33pm Larry Mize, Brian Stuard, *Stewart Hagestad

1.44pm Soren Kjeldsen, Kevin Chappell, Jim Furyk

1.55pm Sandy Lyle, Sean O’Hair, *Scott Gregory

2.06pm Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Hadwin

2.17pm Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, J. B. Holmes

2.28pm Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, Andy Sullivan

2.39pm Francesco Molinari, Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters

3.01pm Fred Couples, Paul Casey, Kevin Na

3.12pm Russell Knox, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

3.23pm Branden Grace, Brooks Koepka, Jeunghun Wang

3.34pm Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Matthew Fitzpatrick

3.45pm Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Si Woo Kim

3.56pm Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose, Jason Day

4.07pm Rod Pampling, William McGirt

4.18pm Mark O’Meara, Hudson Swafford, Roberto Castro

4.29pm Ian Woosnam, James Hahn, *Brad Dalke

4.40pm Ross Fisher, Pat Perez, Byeong Hun

4.51pm Jose Maria Olazabal, Ryan Moore, Webb Simpson

5.02pm Ernie Els, Jason Dufner, Bernd Wiesberger

5.24pm Danny Willett, Matt Kuchar, *Curtis Luck

5.35pm Vijay Singh, Emiliano Grillo, *Toto Gana

5:46 pm Angel Cabrera, Henrik Stenson, Tyrrell Hatton

5.57pm Charl Schwartzel, Steve Stricker, Mackenzie Hughes

6.08pm Charley Hoffman, Chris Wood, Yuta Ikeda

6.19pm Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry

6.30pm Bernhard Langer, Alex Noren, Patrick Reed

6.41pm Rory McIlroy, Hideto Tanihara, Jon Rahm

6.52pm Marc Leishman, Bill Haas, Justin Thomas

7.03pm Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker

Round 2 tee times below

Round 2 Tee Times (All times BST)

*Denotes Amateur

1pm 4.07pm Rod Pampling, William McGirt

1.11pm 4.18pm Mark O’Meara, Hudson Swafford, Roberto Castro

1.22pm 4.29pm Ian Woosnam, James Hahn, *Brad Dalke

1.33pm 4.40pm Ross Fisher, Pat Perez, Byeong Hun

1.44pm 4.51pm Jose Maria Olazabal, Ryan Moore, Webb Simpson

1.55pm 5.02pm Ernie Els, Jason Dufner, Bernd Wiesberger

2.06pm 5.24pm Danny Willett, Matt Kuchar, *Curtis Luck

2.17pm Vijay Singh, Emiliano Grillo, *Toto Gana

2.28 pm Angel Cabrera, Henrik Stenson, Tyrrell Hatton

2.39pm Charl Schwartzel, Steve Stricker, Mackenzie Hughes

3.01pm Charley Hoffman, Chris Wood, Yuta Ikeda

3.12pm Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry

3.23pm Bernhard Langer, Alex Noren, Patrick Reed

3.34pm Rory McIlroy, Hideto Tanihara, Jon Rahm

3.45pm Marc Leishman, Bill Haas, Justin Thomas

3.56pm Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker

4.07pm Daniel Summerhays, Russell Henley

4.018pm Trevor Immelman, Brendan Steele, Jhonattan Vegas

4.29pm Mike Weir, Billy Hurley III, Scott Piercy

4.40pm Larry Mize, Brian Stuard, *Stewart Hagestad

4.51pm Soren Kjeldsen, Kevin Chappell, Jim Furyk

5.13pm Sandy Lyle, Sean O’Hair, *Scott Gregory

5.24pm Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Hadwin

5.35pm Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, J. B. Holmes

5.46pm Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, Andy Sullivan

5.57pm Francesco Molinari, Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters

6.08pm Fred Couples, Paul Casey, Kevin Na

6.19pm Russell Knox, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

6.30pm Branden Grace, Brooks Koepka, Jeunghun Wang

6.41pm Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Matthew Fitzpatrick

6.52pm Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Si Woo Kim

7.03pm Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose, Jason Day