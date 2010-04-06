US Masters TV coverage

Make a note of the following times so you don’t miss a second of the 2010 US masters:
Wednesday 7 April
Par 3 tournament , 2000-2200, BBC Red Button/online
The Green Jacket made to measure, 2320-0020, BBC Two
Thursday 8 April
Amen Corner: 1545-2215, BBC Red Button/BBC HD/online Live: 2100-2230, BBC Two/BBC HD/Radio 5 live/online Live: 2235-0040, BBC Two/BBC HD/Radio 5 live/online
Friday 9 April
Amen Corner: 1840-2200, BBC Red Button/online Live: 2100-2230, BBC Two/BBC HD/Radio 5 live/online Live: 2235-0040, BBC Two/BBC HD/Radio 5 live/online
Saturday 10 April Amen Corner: 1840-2200, BBC Red Button/online Live: 2030-0000, BBC Two/BBC HD/Radio 5 live/online
Sunday 11 April
Live: 1815-2300, BBC Red Button/online Live: 1900-0000, BBC Two/BBC HD/Radio 5 live/online
More US Masters:
US Masters news: Latest US Masters news
Augusta National: Hole-by-hole guide to Augusta
Augusta gallery: Augusta pictures gallery
History & Records: US Masters records
Masters blog: Golf Monthly blogs from Augusta