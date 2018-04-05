The American made his second eagle of the day by holing out from 180 yards on the last at Augusta
WATCH: Amateur Doug Ghim Eagles 18 At Augusta
Doug Ghim is playing in his first ever Masters and he had a superb start to life at Augusta on Thursday.
The amateur qualified as US Amateur Championship runner-up and is level par after day one.
Watch his eagle here:
Ghim made two eagles in his round of 72 including this stunning hole-out on the 18th at Augusta.
Ghim currently leads the amateurs after day one.
