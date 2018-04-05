WATCH: Amateur Doug Ghim Eagles 18 At Augusta

Elliott Heath

The American made his second eagle of the day by holing out from 180 yards on the last at Augusta

Doug Ghim is playing in his first ever Masters and he had a superb start to life at Augusta on Thursday.

The amateur qualified as US Amateur Championship runner-up and is level par after day one.

Watch his eagle here:

Ghim made two eagles in his round of 72 including this stunning hole-out on the 18th at Augusta.

Ghim currently leads the amateurs after day one.

