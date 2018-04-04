WATCH: Bubba Watson Pulls Off Incredible Trickshot At Masters Par 3

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson pulled off an incredible trick shot on Wednesday at the Masters Par 3 Contest.

The American was playing with Wesley Bryan – who is a trickshot specialist himself – and turned a right-handed wedge around, putted it up the slope and watched it roll in the hole.

Watch Bubba’s trickshot here:

