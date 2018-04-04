WATCH: Bubba Watson Pulls Off Incredible Trickshot At Masters Par 3
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson pulled off an incredible trick shot on Wednesday at the Masters Par 3 Contest.
The American was playing with Wesley Bryan – who is a trickshot specialist himself – and turned a right-handed wedge around, putted it up the slope and watched it roll in the hole.
Watch Bubba’s trickshot here:
Tom Watson won the Masters Par 3 Contest – read our report here and see all the best moments.
The Masters begins on Thursday – see the tee times here.
Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram