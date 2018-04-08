The two-time Masters champion hit a dodgy putt on the 2nd hole...
WATCH: Bubba Watson Putts Ball Into Bunker At Masters
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson knows Augusta better than most golfers but sometimes even the best make silly errors.
On the 2nd hole he had an eagle putt and ended up playing his next shot from the sand.
The American eventually hit a lovely bunker shot and made his par.
Keep checking the Golf Monthly website for all the latest Masters news