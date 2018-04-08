WATCH: Bubba Watson Putts Ball Into Bunker At Masters

Elliott Heath

The two-time Masters champion hit a dodgy putt on the 2nd hole...

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson knows Augusta better than most golfers but sometimes even the best make silly errors.

On the 2nd hole he had an eagle putt and ended up playing his next shot from the sand.

The American eventually hit a lovely bunker shot and made his par.

