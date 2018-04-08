It was the first ace of this year's tournament
WATCH: Charley Hoffman Makes Masters Hole In One
Charley Hoffman made the first hole in one at The 2018 Masters on Sunday.
The American aced the 16th hole, watch it here:
It was the 12th final round ace on the 16th hole in the last 16 years.
