WATCH: Charley Hoffman Makes Masters Hole In One

Elliott Heath

It was the first ace of this year's tournament

WATCH: Charley Hoffman Makes Masters Hole In One

Charley Hoffman made the first hole in one at The 2018 Masters on Sunday.

The American aced the 16th hole, watch it here:

It was the 12th final round ace on the 16th hole in the last 16 years.

Keep checking the Golf Monthly website for all the latest Masters news