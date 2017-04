Defending Champion Danny Willett had a nightmare start to his second round, making a quadruple bogey 8. We all know this feeling...

WATCH: Danny Willett Starts 2nd Round With A Quadruple Bogey 8

Defending champion Danny Willett opened up with a double-bogey on day one of the 2017 US Masters and followed it up with a quadruple-bogey on day two.

Related: 2017 Masters day one highlights

Watch the video:

The Yorkshireman battled back to shoot +1 on day one but found himself +5 after 19 holes.