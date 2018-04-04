In what was a superb Masters Par 3 Contest, Jack Nicklaus' grandson stole the show...

WATCH: Jack Nicklaus’ Grandson Makes Ace In Masters Par 3 Contest

Jack Nicklaus’ grandson Gary stole the show at The Masters par 3 contest by acing the 9th hole on the Par 3 course.

Watch the superb video here:

It was his first ever ace!

Hilariously, Jack Nicklaus told his grandson to call his Dad to pick up the bar tab.

The Golden Bear rolled back the years to shoot -5 for nine holes but that wasn’t enough to beat his playing partner Tom Watson who shot -6 to win the tournament at the age of 68.

The Masters gets underway tomorow – see the tee times here.

