The Texan took a leaf out of Mickelson's book with this shot into the 13th hole

WATCH: Jordan Spieth Hits Stunning Shot From Pine Straw

Jordan Spieth continued his charge for the 2018 Masters with this superb shot into the 13th hole.

In a similar shot to Phil Mickelson in 2010, Spieth stuck it close out of the pine straw on the par-5.