The Texan took a leaf out of Mickelson's book with this shot into the 13th hole
WATCH: Jordan Spieth Hits Stunning Shot From Pine Straw
Jordan Spieth continued his charge for the 2018 Masters with this superb shot into the 13th hole.
In a similar shot to Phil Mickelson in 2010, Spieth stuck it close out of the pine straw on the par-5.
Expand US Masters Ceremony: How Do They Get The Right Green Jacket Size?
US Masters Ceremony: How Do They Get The Right Green Jacket Size?
The Masters Champions come in all shapes, so…
Expand Jordan Spieth What’s In The Bag?
Jordan Spieth What’s In The Bag?
See what equipment the Texan is currently using…
Expand Who is Jordan Spieth’s caddie?
Who is Jordan Spieth’s caddie?
Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Caddie? One of the…
Expand US Masters Prize Money 2018
US Masters Prize Money 2018
The first Major of the year at Augusta…
He missed the putt to settle for a birdie to get to within two of the lead.
Keep checking the Golf Monthly website for all the latest Masters news