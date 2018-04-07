The Texan chipped in for eagle on the 15th hole after also eagling the 13th
WATCH: Patrick Reed Chips In For Second Eagle Of Round
Patrick Reed is storming ahead of the field at The Masters and made two eagles in the space of three holes on Saturday.
First, he eagled the par-5 13th and then proceeded to do this just two holes later…
That took him to -15 and five clear of the field at the time.
He’s currently 13 under par for the twelve par-5s he’s played this week.
