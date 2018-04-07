Phil Mickelson's 3rd round got off to an awful start
Phil Mickelson had shocking issues on the 1st hole of the US Masters Round 3.
Having hit his drive way right of the fairway, Mickelson tried to get creative in the trees.
However he hit a branch in his backswing and it led to an air shot. Mickelson eventually chipped it out sideways, but the damage was done and it led to a triple bogey 7.
Mickelson is now dead last of the remaining players in who made the round 3 after the cut.
Mickelson had shot an encouraging round of 70 on Thursday, before shooting his worst round at at Masters in the Friday with a 79.
Leading the way is Patrick Reed who is on nine-under-par closely followed by Marc Leishman of Australia. They tee off at 2.30pm (BST) on Saturday.
