Phil Mickelson's 3rd round got off to an awful start

Phil Mickelson had shocking issues on the 1st hole of the US Masters Round 3.

Having hit his drive way right of the fairway, Mickelson tried to get creative in the trees.

However he hit a branch in his backswing and it led to an air shot. Mickelson eventually chipped it out sideways, but the damage was done and it led to a triple bogey 7.