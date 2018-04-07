The four-time major winner holed this pitch shot to tie the lead on day three of the Masters
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Chips In For Eagle At US Masters
It has been a birdie blitz on day three of The Masters!
Related: Rory McIlroy What’s in the bag?
Rory McIlroy briefly tied the lead with this chip-in eagle on the par-5 8th hole to reach -9.
Expand Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy used to win…
Expand Who Is Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Harry Diamond?
Who Is Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Harry Diamond?
Diamond was best man at McIlroy's wedding
Expand Rory McIlroy Gym Routine… Revealed!
Rory McIlroy Gym Routine… Revealed!
Rory McIlroy Gym Routine Over the years, golf…
Expand US Masters Prize Money 2018
US Masters Prize Money 2018
The first Major of the year at Augusta…
The four-time major winner went out in 31 (-5).
He made three birdies, an eagle and no bogeys in his first nine holes as he chases a career grand slam.
Keep up to date with the Golf Monthly website for all the latest US Masters news.