The four-time major winner holed this pitch shot to tie the lead on day three of the Masters

WATCH: Rory McIlroy Chips In For Eagle At US Masters

It has been a birdie blitz on day three of The Masters!

Related: Rory McIlroy What’s in the bag?

Rory McIlroy briefly tied the lead with this chip-in eagle on the par-5 8th hole to reach -9.