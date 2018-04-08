Woods made an eagle on the 15th to get back to +1 for the tournament
WATCH: Tiger Woods Holes Long Eagle Putt At The Masters
Tiger Woods’ Masters hasn’t gone entirely to plan but he’s battled back to a more-than-respectable score.
Woods made a great eagle on the 15th to get back to +1 for the tournament.
It was his first eagle of the week.
The 14-time major winner made the cut at Augusta in what was his first major since 2015.
