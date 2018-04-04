The American made a hole in one in the Par 3 Contest and then made a mess off the celebration

WATCH: Tony Finau Twists Ankle In Celebrating Masters Ace

After Dustin Johnson’s injury on the Wednesday of The Masters, we may have just witnessed another on the eve of the tournament.

This time it was Tony Finau’s turn.

Related: US Masters betting tips 2018

The long-hitting American made the second hole-in-one of the day during the Masters Par 3 Contest and then had an accident in his celebration.

He aced the 7th hole on Augusta National‘s Par 3 Course by zipping it back in and then attempted to run the length of the hole to collect his ball…

But he slipped and looked to have dislocated his angle.

He continued to play his round but we’ll find out more about the injury as the day goes on.

Watch Finau’s slip here (caution: not for the faint hearted):

The Masters opening round gets underway tomorrow – view the tee times here.

Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest Masters news