The 2012 US Open Champion became just the fourth man in Masters history to record back-to-back eagles at Augusta
Webb Simpson Goes Eagle-Eagle At US Masters
Webb Simpson made his own Masters history in the final round by becoming just the fourth man in history to record back-to-back eagles at Augusta.
Expand Patrick Reed What’s In The Bag?
Patrick Reed What’s In The Bag?
Is this the most eclectic bag on the…
Expand Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy used to win…
Expand How Can I Play Augusta National?
How Can I Play Augusta National?
This is one of the most exclusive golf…
Phil Mickelson (2010), Dustin Johnson (2009) and Dan Pohl (1982) are the other three men to have made back-to-back eagles in Masters tournaments.
They were all on holes 13 and 14.
Keep checking the Golf Monthly website for all the latest Masters news