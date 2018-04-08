Webb Simpson Goes Eagle-Eagle At US Masters

Elliott Heath

The 2012 US Open Champion became just the fourth man in Masters history to record back-to-back eagles at Augusta

Webb Simpson Goes Eagle-Eagle At US Masters

Webb Simpson made his own Masters history in the final round by becoming just the fourth man in history to record back-to-back eagles at Augusta.

Phil Mickelson (2010), Dustin Johnson (2009) and Dan Pohl (1982) are the other three men to have made back-to-back eagles in Masters tournaments.

They were all on holes 13 and 14.

Keep checking the Golf Monthly website for all the latest Masters news

 