It's not all about the Green Jacket. Every year the amateurs at Augusta have their own battle, and one of those making a name for himself in the early stages was Doc Redman.
Who is Doc Redman?
Those across the pond will know very well who he is – the 20-year-old is the reigning US Amateur champion, but what else do we know about the young man who made a confident start at the 2018 US Masters, before falling away?
As is tradition at Augusta, he was paired with the defending champion – this year Sergio Garcia, of course – but he showed few signs of nerves as he opened with two pars and then a birdie on the par-4 3rd after he stiffed his approach from 107 yards. Bogeys followed at six and eight before further dropped shots at 10 and 11 as Augusta showed its teeth.
Related: US Masters Leaderboard
The American could have been forgiven for succumbing to nerves alongside Garcia as well as world number two Justin Thomas, but he looked composed and reached the turn in 37, just one over. However, despite a birdie at the par-5 13th he dropped shots at 16 and 17 to close with a 76.
Ahead of his Masters debut, Redman, said: “I’ve heard it is kind of a mess playing in front of Tiger, but I think it will be easy to lock in,” words that suggested he wasn’t at all phased by the prospect of going toe to toe with two of the world’s finest players.
In fact, it was Garcia who endured the worst of Augusta, last year’s winner finding the water five times on the par-5 15th that led to a record-equalling biggest tally on one hole – a 13.
US Masters Leaderboard 2018
Who is leading at Augusta?
The 6 US Masters Amateurs In The Field 2018
US Masters Amateurs have featured on the leaderboard…
Tiger Woods US Masters Record
For the first time in three years, Tiger…
“There’s going to be a lot going on but it’s still golf and I think I’ll be able to focus really well,” added Redman. “I think it’s exciting to have people watching and it’s fun when it really matters, so I’ll be nervous, but I know how to handle it.”
In August, Redman showed that unerring ability to perform his best when it matters most. Two down with two to play for the US Amateur title, he drained a putt of more than 50 foot for eagle on the 17th before stiffing his approach to level his match on the final hole. The title was his when his birdie putt on the first extra hole was conceded – some three holes given what was on the line.
His bid for a crack at the US Amateur title was made possible after he showed similar mental qualities, not to mention immense skill, to come out on top at the Western Amateur, where he recovered from four down at the turn in the championship match to win after 22 holes. All this after coming through his matches against some of the best amateurs in world golf.
Who is Doc Redman? Well, his name is one we could well be hearing a lot more of, whether that’s this week at Augusta or a little further down the line.