It's not all about the Green Jacket. Every year the amateurs at Augusta have their own battle, and one of those making a name for himself in the early stages was Doc Redman.

Who is Doc Redman?

Those across the pond will know very well who he is – the 20-year-old is the reigning US Amateur champion, but what else do we know about the young man who made a confident start at the 2018 US Masters, before falling away?

As is tradition at Augusta, he was paired with the defending champion – this year Sergio Garcia, of course – but he showed few signs of nerves as he opened with two pars and then a birdie on the par-4 3rd after he stiffed his approach from 107 yards. Bogeys followed at six and eight before further dropped shots at 10 and 11 as Augusta showed its teeth.

The American could have been forgiven for succumbing to nerves alongside Garcia as well as world number two Justin Thomas, but he looked composed and reached the turn in 37, just one over. However, despite a birdie at the par-5 13th he dropped shots at 16 and 17 to close with a 76.

Ahead of his Masters debut, Redman, said: “I’ve heard it is kind of a mess playing in front of Tiger, but I think it will be easy to lock in,” words that suggested he wasn’t at all phased by the prospect of going toe to toe with two of the world’s finest players.

In fact, it was Garcia who endured the worst of Augusta, last year’s winner finding the water five times on the par-5 15th that led to a record-equalling biggest tally on one hole – a 13.