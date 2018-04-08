Wherever there's a Green Jacket, there's a wife or girlfriend nearby - and why not, it's one to celebrate with the family. Who is Rory McIlroy's wife and will we be seeing her on the 18th green at Augusta?

Who is Rory McIlroy’s Wife?

Forget Rory McIlroy’s 2011 Masters meltdown, April is a good month for the Northern Irishman, just ask his wife, Erica Stoll.

The pair got hitched on 22 April last year. Stoll, who hails from New York, was working for the PGA when she met the four-time Major winner. Remember when McIlroy was late for his tee time at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah because he overslept? Well, Erica was the PGA employee who helped rescue him from what would have been a hugely embarrassing episode, and the police did the rest of the job in getting him to the course.

Fast forward five years and their wedding in the grounds of Ashworth Castle, one of Ireland’s finest hotels, featured a star-studded guest list including Chris Martin from Coldplay and One Direction’s Niall Horan. There were also performances from Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran.

What do we know about Erica Stoll? She’s into sailing and enjoys watching The Bachelor, the American dating show. However, despite racking up the miles following her husband play golf around the world, she’s quite happy to stay out of the limelight and away from the cameras.

Speaking to The Independent prior to getting married, McIlroy, said: “Erica has been around me quite a lot at tournaments but we have really just tried to keep it low key. She is a very low key person, not the kind to broadcast stuff, but that side of my life is really good just now. We are excited, our parents are excited so it is a really happy time.”

Will we be seeing Erica on the green with her husband wearing a Green Jacket on Sunday? It’s not long until we find out…