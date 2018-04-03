The two golfing legends will tee it up together in practice at Augusta today

Woods And Mickelson To Play Masters Practice Round

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will tee it up alongside one and other today in a practice round at Augusta in a group guaranteed to pull in the majority of the Masters Tuesday crowds.

The long-time rivals have never been known to play a practice round together in any tournament barring a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup.

They’ll be joined by 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples and three-time European Tour winner Thomas Pieters.

The fourball will reportedly play just nine holes.

Woods and Mickelson have won seven Masters titles between them and 19 majors in total.

Woods is second-favourite for the tournament after a solid opening to 2018 whilst Mickelson is also short odds to win after victory at the recent WGC-Mexico Championship.

