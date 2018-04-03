The two golfing legends will tee it up together in practice at Augusta today
Woods And Mickelson To Play Masters Practice Round
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will tee it up alongside one and other today in a practice round at Augusta in a group guaranteed to pull in the majority of the Masters Tuesday crowds.
The long-time rivals have never been known to play a practice round together in any tournament barring a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup.
Related: How can I play Augusta National?
They’ll be joined by 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples and three-time European Tour winner Thomas Pieters.
The fourball will reportedly play just nine holes.
Woods and Mickelson have won seven Masters titles between them and 19 majors in total.
Woods is second-favourite for the tournament after a solid opening to 2018 whilst Mickelson is also short odds to win after victory at the recent WGC-Mexico Championship.
Continues below
US Masters Golf Betting Tips 2018
Check out who we think we be wearing…
US Masters TV Coverage 2018
Sky have the full rights, but you can…
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at Tiger Woods' current equipment…
Fred Couples played with Tiger and world number two Justin Thomas on Monday at Augusta and told the media he would be teeing it up with Woods, Mickelson and Pieters on practice day two.
“Tomorrow we have another nice little group,” he said.
“Me and Thomas may just sit back and watch.”
We know that Mickelson loves a practice round money game – this will surely be an interesting watch for the patrons!
Woods and Mickelson last played together competitively at the 2014 USPGA Championship.
Related: Inside Augusta National’s incredible new Masters shop
The pair have twice played together at Augusta National – in the final round of the 2009 Masters and also in the final group on the last day of the 2001 Masters where Woods won and Mickelson finished 3rd.
For all the latest Masters news, make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram