Masters Outfits 2017

Here are a selection of 2017 Masters outfits, also know as ‘scriptings’, that the world’s greatest players will be wearing around Augusta National this week:

Jordan Spieth

The 2015 champion won The Masters in record fashion two years ago has gone for a distinctly blue theme in his Under Armour apparel and accessories that was similar to last year.

Thursday through to Sunday he’ll sport the CoolSwitch Upright Stripe Polo (RRP £50) with white Matchplay pants (£55), a UA Braided Belt (£30), UA Tour Cap (£25), Spieth Tour Glove (£20) and Spieth One shoes (£150) with the exception of Sunday, where presuming he makes the cut, he will be wearing a Threadborne Polo (£60), Threadbourne Pants ($99.99 – US Only), and the UA Performance Stripe Belt ($39.99 – US Only).