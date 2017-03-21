Masters Outfits 2017

Masters Outfits 2017 - It's become standard procedure these days for companies to release their staff players' masters outfits 2017 so here are some of the best...

Masters Outfits 2017

Masters Outfits 2017

Here are a selection of 2017 Masters outfits, also know as ‘scriptings’, that the world’s greatest players will be wearing around Augusta National this week:

Jordan Spieth

The 2015 champion won The Masters in record fashion two years ago has gone for a distinctly blue theme in his Under Armour apparel and accessories that was similar to last year.

Jordan Spieth masters outfits

 

Thursday through to Sunday he’ll sport the CoolSwitch Upright Stripe Polo (RRP £50) with white Matchplay pants (£55), a UA Braided Belt (£30), UA Tour Cap (£25), Spieth Tour Glove (£20) and Spieth One shoes (£150) with the exception of Sunday, where presuming he makes the cut, he will be wearing a Threadborne Polo (£60), Threadbourne Pants ($99.99 – US Only), and the UA Performance Stripe Belt ($39.99 – US Only).