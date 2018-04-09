30 Of The Best Masters Pictures 2018

Here we take a look at the best images from the 2018 Masters at Augusta National
Here we take a look at the best pictures from the 2018 Masters at Augusta National.
Patrick Reed with the Green Jacket and Masters trophy.
Rory McIlroy pitches out of the pine straw during the final round.
Jason Day talks with a patron after his shot landed in the patron’s drink during the first round. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sergio Garcia tips his cap on the 18th green after shooting 81 in the opening round. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed celebrates after holing his eagle chip on the 15th hole during the third round. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The 10th hole at Augusta National seen during a practice round.
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson laugh on the 11th hole during a practice round. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Gary Player of South Africa celebrates as he walks off a tee with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain warms up on the range as caddie Michael Batty looks on during a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jimmy Walker celebrates his son Mclain holing a putt during the Par 3 Contest. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy up in the azaleas on the 13th hole during the third round.
Jordan Spieth chips out backwards on the 18th hole on day one. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Marc Leishman tees off the 17th hole during the second round.
Henrik Stenson runs to his ball after it stops near the downslope on the 18th green. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed hooks his second shot around a tree on the 17th hole during the second round. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson celebrate after Nicklaus’ 15-year-old grandson makes a hole-in-one on the 9th during the Par 3 Contest
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot from the fairway bunker on the 2nd hole during the final round. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy lets out a big FORE RIGHT shout during the third round. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava walk on the seventh hole during the final round. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Phil Mickelson has an air shot on the 1st hole during the third round. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed celebrates with caddie Kessler Karain after making par 18th green during the final round to win the 2018 Masters. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tony Finau rolls his ankle as he celebrates his hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 Contest. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy celebrates holing a putt on the 18th green during the third round. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Tom Watson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed celebrates with the trophy during the green jacket ceremony after winning the 2018 Masters Tournament. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
A general view of Augusta National during a practice day. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus embrace during the opening tee ceremony for the first round of the 2018 Masters Tournament. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Fred Couples, Thomas Pieters, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson skim shots across the pond on the 16th hole in practice
Patrick Reed laughs with Sergio Garcia after being presented with the green jacket. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
