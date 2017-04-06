Should The Masters Have A Senior Trophy?

The Masters commemorates its past champions like no other golf tournament, here Michael Bamberger from Sports Illustrated suggests the tournament should feature a Seniors division...Agree?

The US Masters commemorates its past champions like no other golf tournament, here Michael Bamberger from Sports Illustrated suggests the tournament should feature a Seniors division…Agree?

The Masters Champion’s Dinner took place on Tuesday with a host of past champions.