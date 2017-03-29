Never Write Tiger Woods Off At Augusta National - Injuries have plagued Tiger Woods in recent years, but it would be unwise to rule him out at Augusta National. By James Stroud

Never Write Tiger Woods Off At Augusta National

There will be many that think Tiger Woods is finished. Injuries have ravaged his career in the past years and multiple comebacks from injury have repeatedly ended in misery.

We do not even know if Tiger will tee it up at Augusta National. In recent interviews he has been hopeful that he will participate in the year’s first Major, but he has also revealed that he has not played a practice round since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February.

For these reasons, odds are stacked against the 14-time Major Champion from competing come the 6th April, let alone contending.

But despite all the heartbreak and failures in the past few years, If Woods was able to play at The Masters it would be unwise to rule the great man out.

Woods has a love affair with Augusta National like no other.

Since making his Masters debut in 1995 as an amateur, the 41-year old has featured twenty times in golf’s most prestigious event.

It did not take long for Tiger to get accustomed to Augusta National. It took him just three events to record his record-breaking win there in 1997 where he won by 12 shots. He was only 21-years old.

Since then, he has won a further three times. Nine more appearances have seen top eight finishes. A further four have ended with top 22 finishes. He has missed the cut just once; in 1996 at his second Masters tournament. That disappointment clearly did not effect his confidence as he would blitz the field a year later.

Let’s not forget what he has achieved in the game. Tiger Woods is a 14-time Major Champion. He has won 106 times around the world in his professional career. It would be unwise to rule out someone with that pedigree; regardless of his injury woes.

If Tiger tees it up on the 6th April he will be expected by most to miss the cut. This means Woods could potentially thrive off having such low expectations placed on his shoulders.

But Woods has defied expectations his whole life.

The 14-time Major Champion may not be the same player that dominated world golf for prolonged periods in the last decade, but he is still Tiger Woods and as long as Tiger Woods is competing, you simply cannot write him off. Especially at Augusta.