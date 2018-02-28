US Masters Prize Money 2018

First Major of the year has a purse of $11 million with $1.9 million going to the winner on Sunday
US Masters Prize Money At $11 Million
The first Major of the Year is nearly a month away in the form of the 2018 US Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
Obviously there is much anticipation and excitement going into the tournament with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy returning from injuries and breaks away from the game.
But it will do well to top the feel good story of 2017 though as Sergio Garcia picked up his first Major win of his career in a Sunday duel with Justin Rose.
The Spaniard had to play some of his finest shots ever just to remain in contention with Rose, his second shot into the par-5 15th being the pick of the bunch.
A play-off ensued and Garcia proceeded to birdie the extra hole to win his first Major at the 74th time of asking.
Garcia picked up the coveted Green Jacket yes, but he also got a cool $1.98 million dollars, which was $200,000 more than in 2016.
In fact the whole purse went up in 2017 by $1 million dollars compared to 2016, with the overall figure coming in at $11 million.
The 2018 tournament will have the same total purse shared out amongst the field of players.
The specific amounts are yet to be announced.
The Masters places third in terms of the four Majors total prize money, with the US Open offering the most with $12 million. The Open Championship offers the least with $10.25 Million, and the US PGA offer $10.5 million.
