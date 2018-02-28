US Masters Prize Money 2018

First Major of the year has a purse of $11 million with $1.9 million going to the winner on Sunday

US Masters Prize Money At $11 Million

The first Major of the Year is nearly a month away in the form of the 2018 US Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Obviously there is much anticipation and excitement going into the tournament with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy returning from injuries and breaks away from the game.

But it will do well to top the feel good story of 2017 though as Sergio Garcia picked up his first Major win of his career in a Sunday duel with Justin Rose.

The Spaniard had to play some of his finest shots ever just to remain in contention with Rose, his second shot into the par-5 15th being the pick of the bunch.

A play-off ensued and Garcia proceeded to birdie the extra hole to win his first Major at the 74th time of asking.